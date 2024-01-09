Simmons Bank Has $17.32 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Simmons Bank cut its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,859 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Simmons Bank owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $17,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $104.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.51. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $107.06.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.