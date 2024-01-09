Simmons Bank Has $19.28 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $104.70 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55. The company has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

