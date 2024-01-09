Simmons Bank Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.58. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $87.82. The company has a market cap of $104.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.87.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

