Simmons Bank Has $30.56 Million Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,802,077 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 151,969 shares during the quarter. Simmons First National comprises approximately 2.7% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $30,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,533,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Simmons First National by 16.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,413,000 after purchasing an additional 911,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,814,000 after acquiring an additional 677,796 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1,489.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 596,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 559,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 56.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,043,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after purchasing an additional 376,371 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli purchased 2,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,730.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,730.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Shoptaw acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $143,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,562.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $23.68.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $196.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.20 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

