Simmons Bank Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $62.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.22 and its 200-day moving average is $63.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

