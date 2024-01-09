Simmons Bank Has $6.02 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.4% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1.6% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.7% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $237.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $175.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.60. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $247.62.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

