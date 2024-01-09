Simmons Bank Has $6.22 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

