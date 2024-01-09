Simmons Bank Has $7.85 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VV. ACT Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VV opened at $218.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.50. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $173.63 and a 12 month high of $219.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

