Simmons Bank Has $8.15 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.2% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.3 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $134.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $138.06. The company has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 in the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

