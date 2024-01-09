Simmons Bank Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $459.05 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $449.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.68. The company has a market cap of $113.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $483.57.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

