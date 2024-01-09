Simmons Bank Increases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,613,000 after purchasing an additional 92,228,344 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE opened at $128.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.97 and its 200 day moving average is $114.50. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $129.16.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,419 shares of company stock worth $10,110,657. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

