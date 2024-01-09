Simmons Bank Increases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $200.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.93. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.93 and a 12 month high of $223.80.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.