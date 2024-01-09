Simmons Bank Purchases 3,434 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $151,999,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CTRA. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.87.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

