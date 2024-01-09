Simmons Bank Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.0% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.7 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $402.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.16. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $268.97 and a 1-year high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

