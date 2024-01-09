Simmons Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 0.9% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,234,000 after purchasing an additional 156,608 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,725,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,922,000 after purchasing an additional 202,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $289.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $263.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $147.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $299.20.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

