Simmons Bank Sells 2,942 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Simmons Bank lessened its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $124.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.06. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

