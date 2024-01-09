Simmons Bank Sells 4,670 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96,952.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,678,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,123,502,000 after acquiring an additional 53,622,708 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780,743 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after buying an additional 6,765,030 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 653.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,086,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,794,000 after buying an additional 5,279,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.15.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

