Simmons Bank Sells 644 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2024

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMFree Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.8% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $309,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 24,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,191,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IWM opened at $194.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

(Free Report)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.