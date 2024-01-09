Simmons Bank Sells 644 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.8% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $309,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 24,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,191,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IWM opened at $194.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

