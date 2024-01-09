Simmons Bank Sells 726 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Simmons Bank cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NKE opened at $103.05 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $156.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NKE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.