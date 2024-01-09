Simmons Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,266,959,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.56.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $82.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.94. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.