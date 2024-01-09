Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $12,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.
Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance
NYSE SSD traded down $3.28 on Tuesday, reaching $183.81. The stock had a trading volume of 18,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,902. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.21. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.00 and a 12-month high of $202.14.
Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.97%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total transaction of $166,447.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,313,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile
Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.
