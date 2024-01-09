Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $12,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE SSD traded down $3.28 on Tuesday, reaching $183.81. The stock had a trading volume of 18,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,902. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.21. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.00 and a 12-month high of $202.14.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $580.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.07 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on Simpson Manufacturing

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total transaction of $166,447.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,313,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.