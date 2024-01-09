SIRIUS XM CDA HLDG SUB-VTG (OTCMKTS:SIICF) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of SIRIUS XM CDA HLDG SUB-VTG (OTCMKTS:SIICF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.
SIRIUS XM CDA HLDG SUB-VTG Price Performance
