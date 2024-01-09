SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SITC. Mizuho cut their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SITE Centers from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15. SITE Centers has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 126.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SITE Centers by 206.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 83.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in SITE Centers by 826.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

