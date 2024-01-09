Sitrin Capital Management LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies makes up 2.6% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on A. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Shares of A opened at $133.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.13. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $159.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.47 and a 200 day moving average of $120.15.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599 in the last three months.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

