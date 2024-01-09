Sitrin Capital Management LLC Has $6.08 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,030 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 3.8% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.8% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $158.50 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.94. The company has a market cap of $426.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

