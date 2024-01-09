Sitrin Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,712 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,397 shares during the period. Masco makes up approximately 3.1% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Masco by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Masco by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in Masco by 2.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $66.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.21. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

