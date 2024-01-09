Sitrin Capital Management LLC Sells 14,858 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,211 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 14,858 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 3.4% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CMCSA opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.62. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $174.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
