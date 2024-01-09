Sitrin Capital Management LLC Sells 14,858 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,211 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 14,858 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 3.4% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.62. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $174.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

