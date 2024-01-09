Sitrin Capital Management LLC Sells 56,959 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 56,959 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises about 2.8% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.4% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLB opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average of $55.58.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Societe Generale began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

