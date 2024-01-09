Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,998 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,831.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.14. The company had a trading volume of 193,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,841. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.65.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.37%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.