Smith Salley & Associates Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates owned approximately 0.32% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCOM. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 257,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.67. 93,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,424. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.39.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

