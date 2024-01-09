Smith Salley & Associates Buys 3,175 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $1,085,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $101,214,000 after purchasing an additional 113,863 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,117 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 60,039 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.26. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $246.99.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.