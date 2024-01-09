Smith Salley & Associates Buys 4,772 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1,062.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE BAM traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $38.65. 340,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,472. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $40.85.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 51.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.