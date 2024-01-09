Smith Salley & Associates Buys 47,857 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 414.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,857 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

PRF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.15. 129,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,117. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

