Smith Salley & Associates Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,010,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 20,781 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 205,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 742.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 68,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.90%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
