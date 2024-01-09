Smith Salley & Associates Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 210,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,487,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.02. 1,715,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,725,810. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

