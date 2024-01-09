Smith Salley & Associates Has $5.90 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,640 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.91.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

DUK stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.19. 623,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.13. The firm has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

