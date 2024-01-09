Smith Salley & Associates Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,117 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Adobe were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded up $5.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $586.38. The company had a trading volume of 769,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $595.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $549.46. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The company has a market capitalization of $266.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.21.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

