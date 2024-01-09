Smith Salley & Associates Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,117 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Adobe were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adobe Price Performance
Shares of ADBE traded up $5.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $586.38. The company had a trading volume of 769,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $595.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $549.46. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The company has a market capitalization of $266.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe
In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.21.
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
