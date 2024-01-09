Smith Salley & Associates Lowers Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Smith Salley & Associates cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,077.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,003.31 and a 200-day moving average of $912.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $549.99 and a 52-week high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.