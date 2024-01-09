Smith Salley & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 585.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.19. 1,848,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,712,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

