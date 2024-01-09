Smith Salley & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.6% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.90.

MA traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $420.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,604. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $428.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.90.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

