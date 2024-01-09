Smith Salley & Associates Sells 2,041 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Corp ON raised its holdings in Enbridge by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,835,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,042,000 after purchasing an additional 216,728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Enbridge by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,828,000 after purchasing an additional 536,316 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $692,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652,769 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Enbridge by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,189,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $581,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,308 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 538,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,022,000 after purchasing an additional 71,322 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.75. 1,461,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,609,344. The company has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $42.11.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.23%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

