Smith Salley & Associates Trims Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,623 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 2.0% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $27,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $63,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.92.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.99. The company had a trading volume of 709,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,457. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $124.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.89 and a 200 day moving average of $214.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

