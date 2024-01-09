Smith Salley & Associates Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in AT&T were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after buying an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,430,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,076,223. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

