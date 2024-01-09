Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SNAP. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

Get Snap alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Snap

Snap Price Performance

Snap stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Eric Young sold 119,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $1,417,432.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,391,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,353,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $66,938.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,317.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 119,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $1,417,432.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,391,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,353,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,433,161 shares of company stock worth $14,173,142.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Snap by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 178,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,655 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.