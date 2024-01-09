Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.17% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SNAP. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.23.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, SVP Eric Young sold 119,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $1,417,432.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,391,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,353,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $66,938.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,317.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 119,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $1,417,432.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,391,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,353,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,433,161 shares of company stock worth $14,173,142.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Snap by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 178,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,655 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
