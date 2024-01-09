Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 19.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Snap in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.27.

Get Snap alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Snap

Snap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $66,938.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,317.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $9,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,572,851 shares in the company, valued at $611,534,301.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $66,938.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,317.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,433,161 shares of company stock worth $14,173,142.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Snap by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 178,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,655 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $343,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 54.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $87,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.