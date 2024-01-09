Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 19.08% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Snap in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.27.
Snap Price Performance
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snap
In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $66,938.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,317.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $9,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,572,851 shares in the company, valued at $611,534,301.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $66,938.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,317.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,433,161 shares of company stock worth $14,173,142.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Snap by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 178,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,655 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $343,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 54.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $87,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
