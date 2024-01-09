Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after buying an additional 674,196 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,759,000 after acquiring an additional 170,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,686 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,435,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.28.

SNOW stock opened at $194.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.69. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.56 and a 12 month high of $202.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $2,036,487.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,310,453.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 543,599 shares of company stock worth $103,434,521. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

