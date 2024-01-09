SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,594. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $345.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.93 and a 200-day moving average of $144.15.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

SEDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, December 18th. Johnson Rice downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $186.00 to $128.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

