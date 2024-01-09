Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.77

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.77 and last traded at $40.20, with a volume of 7828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLNO. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SLNO

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of -1.54.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.33). As a group, analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Soleno Therapeutics

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, insider Kristen Yen sold 17,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $676,508.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,917.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kristen Yen sold 17,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $676,508.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,917.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 3,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $105,171.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,017,328 over the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 187,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 1,164,483.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 69,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 898.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter.

About Soleno Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.