Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) is River Oaks Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

River Oaks Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,899 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Southern First Bancshares accounts for approximately 3.8% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. River Oaks Capital LLC owned 1.17% of Southern First Bancshares worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 107.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SFST stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $37.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $307.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.85. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $44.50.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $22.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.19 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 8.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern First Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.