SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James lowered shares of SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

SSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Get SouthState alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SouthState

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $83.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SouthState has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.77.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SouthState will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 2,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 2,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,582.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SouthState

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SouthState by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SouthState by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,487,000 after buying an additional 80,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SouthState by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,762,000 after buying an additional 80,354 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in SouthState by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 20,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in SouthState by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 59,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About SouthState

(Get Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.